Warren Neil Cranston FRASER

Warren Neil Cranston FRASER Notice
FRASER, Warren Neil Cranston. (FRCS). Born December 12, 1928. Passed away on July 10, 2019. Died peacefully at home on Wednesday 10th of July surrounded by all his loving family. Beloved husband of 63 years of Val and adored father and father in law to Louise and Mark, Tim and Prue, Kathy and Mark and Mandy and John. Beloved Papa of his grandchildren Matt, Josh, Hannah, Charlotte, Edward, Millie, Sam, Jay, Ella, Samantha, Johnny and Alice and Great Grandfather to Freddie, Samuel, Jack, Lola and Angus. Funeral is on Friday 12th of July at 3pm at St Aidans Anglican Church on Remuera Road.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 11 to July 12, 2019
