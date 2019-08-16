|
MORAN, Warren. Emeritus Professor of Geography. On Tuesday 13th August, 2019, in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Pauline. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Emmy, Bridget and Simon, Kate and Craig. Proud grandfather, adored by Isobel Moran, James, Harriet and Antonia Aimer, Michael, Emily and Matthew Ball. Beloved brother of Brenda and the late Colleen. A service will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral, 43 Wyndham St, Auckland CBD on Tuesday 20th August at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019