Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
138 Grey St
Hamilton, Waikato
07-856 5129
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren COLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Joseph COLE

Add a Memory
Warren Joseph COLE Notice
COLE, Warren Joseph. On 17 July at Waikato Hospital, after a long illness aged 78. Much loved Father of Jennifer and Gregory. Loved G-daddy of Simon, Annika and Jackson. Much loved partner and best friend of Olwyn. Loved brother of Martin & Russell. NZ's 1st Gold Medalist in Rowing in Mexico '68 Olympics. A service for Warren will be held at 1pm on Thursday 25 July, 2019 at the Waikato Rowing Club, Grantham Street, Hamilton. All communications to Cole family, c/- Pellows PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.