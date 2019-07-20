|
COLE, Warren Joseph. On 17 July at Waikato Hospital, after a long illness aged 78. Much loved Father of Jennifer and Gregory. Loved G-daddy of Simon, Annika and Jackson. Much loved partner and best friend of Olwyn. Loved brother of Martin & Russell. NZ's 1st Gold Medalist in Rowing in Mexico '68 Olympics. A service for Warren will be held at 1pm on Thursday 25 July, 2019 at the Waikato Rowing Club, Grantham Street, Hamilton. All communications to Cole family, c/- Pellows PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019