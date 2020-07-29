Home

TINDALL, Warren John ( Reg No M89573 WO RNZAF ). On July 26, 2020, passed away peacefully at home, after a courageous journey with Leukaemia. Adored husband and soulmate of Jacqueline, loved brother and brother-in- law of Jeffery and Patti, Adrian and Vari, Brent and Leeanne; Selena, and Nicola, loved uncle of his nieces and nephews, loving son of the late Colin and Pamela, loved son- in-law of Jim and Wanda Doolan, and his best mate Hunter (Insert Paw print here), much loved and respected friend and colleague of his Air Force and wider Defence family. Special thanks to Dr Sean MacPherson and the Haematology team at Christchurch Hospital and his GP Dr Eli Leckey, for their love and care of Warren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Warren Tindall, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Leukaemia and Blood Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Warren's life will be held in the Air Force Museum of NZ, 45 Harvard Avenue, Wigram, Christchurch, on August 7 at 1400 hours (2pm). Private cremation thereafter.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020
