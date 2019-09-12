Home

ROBINSON, Warren John. Passed away peacefully at home on the 10 September 2019, aged 84 years. Adored husband of Marjorie Susan for 63 years. Beloved father and father-in-law of Michele, Brent and Lisa, Darren and Felicity. Dearly loved grandad of Adam, Georgina, Joseph, Zachary, Amy, Abigail and Jacob. Treasured great-grandy to Ayla, Leo, Hugh and Bodhi. A service to celebrate Warren's extraordinary life will be held on Tuesday 17 September at 2 pm at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity Cathedral, Parnell, Auckland. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mercy Hospice.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
