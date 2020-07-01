Home

Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
Warren John MUDFORD


1949 - 2020
Warren John MUDFORD Notice
MUDFORD, Warren John. Born 17 September 1949. Our dear Dad passed away peacefully with his children Darryl and Shona by his side on Thursday 25 June 2020. A great loving Dad to Shona, Darryl and Aaron (deceased). Loved father in law to Peter and Lee. Beloved Poppa to William, Hannah, Elise and Mila. Adored son of Norman and Ola (both deceased). Much loved brother and brother in law of Wendy and Geoff and Alison. Wonderful Uncle to his many nieces and nephews both in New Zealand and Australia and great nieces and nephews. Special mention to our Mum Yvonne who has supported us during this time. Fly high with the Angels Dad, you are free now. A service to honour Warren's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Friday 3July at 3:30 pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to The Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. www.stroke.org.nz/how-donate. Communications to the Mudford family C/- PO Box 302 524, North Harbour 0751.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020
