Squire Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Warren Edward TOBIN


1938 - 2020
Warren Edward TOBIN Notice
TOBIN, Warren Edward. 17 September 1938 - 29 June 2020. Beloved husband of Heather. Loved father of Shayne and Wendy Jane, Leonie, Neil and Tracy, and Tama. Poppas, mokos, Ryan, Liam, Monique, Kaya, Jennifer, Nikau and Aria. Son of Ted and Alice. Warren's service will be held in the Chapel of Squire Funerals Services, 15 Wihongi Street, Kaikohe tomorrow Wednesday 1 July at 1.30pm followed by burial at the Kaikohe Lawn Cemetery. All communications to: PO Box 63, Kaikohe 0440. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 30 to July 1, 2020
