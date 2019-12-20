|
MASSEY, Warren Douglas Ferguson (Wazza). 9 August 1952 - 19 December 2019. Died peacefully at home after a courageous battle with asbestos related cancer. Aged 67. Loved partner of Rosemary Johnson, husband of Raewyn, father of Clark, brother of Tina. Loved by many and proud owner of Apparelmaster Waikato Limited. "A Master of Space and Time" - "Leon Russell". A Celebration of Warren's life will be held on Sunday 22 December 2019 at 3.30pm at The Te Rapa Tavern, 45 Sunshine Avenue Te Rapa, Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019