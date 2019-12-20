Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:30 p.m.
The Te Rapa Tavern
45 Sunshine Avenue
Te Rapa, Hamilton
Warren Douglas Ferguson (Wazza) MASSEY


1952 - 2019
MASSEY, Warren Douglas Ferguson (Wazza). 9 August 1952 - 19 December 2019. Died peacefully at home after a courageous battle with asbestos related cancer. Aged 67. Loved partner of Rosemary Johnson, husband of Raewyn, father of Clark, brother of Tina. Loved by many and proud owner of Apparelmaster Waikato Limited. "A Master of Space and Time" - "Leon Russell". A Celebration of Warren's life will be held on Sunday 22 December 2019 at 3.30pm at The Te Rapa Tavern, 45 Sunshine Avenue Te Rapa, Hamilton.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
