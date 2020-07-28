|
|
|
THOMAS, Warren Campbell. Passed away at Hospice Waikato on 26th July 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Joan for 60 years. Cherished father of Donna, Campbell and Susan, Heather and Brett and Christine and Shane. Beloved grandad to 12 grandchildren. 'Too well loved to ever be forgotten' Special thanks to St John ambulance, Waikato Hospital Cardiac Care and Hospice Waikato for their compassionate care. A funeral service for Warren will be held at Woolertons Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Hamilton on Friday 31st July 20 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice Waikato and can be left at the service. All correspondence to the Thomas family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolerton's Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 28, 2020