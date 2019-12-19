|
SPENCE, Warren Alexander. Passed away at Middlemore Hospital, Auckland on 15th December 2019. Aged 82. Eldest Son of the late Melville and Vera Spence. Dearly loved brother of Lois (deceased), Donald, Dawn, Ray (deceased) and Peter. A service for Warren will be held on Friday 20 December 2019 at 10.30am at St Columba Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany Downs, Auckland. Interment at Te Awamutu Cemetery at 2.45pm. All communications to Spence family, c/- Pellows PO Box 4449, Hamilton. 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 19, 2019