WILTON, Warren Albert. Suddenly, on the 2nd April 2020, Aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Naera. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Jenny, and Geoffrey and Hannah. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Elizabeth and Mate, Ngaio and Roger, Cynthia and Philip, Anita and Lindsay, the late Desley and Ian, and the late Stuart and Christine. Warren loved his family, engineering, contract bridge and smallbore shooting, and was always willing to give up his time to help others. Due to the current circumstances, a Memorial Service to celebrate Warrens life will be held at a later date. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2020