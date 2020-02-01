Home

Wanda Ngaire (Dassler) DRUITT

Wanda Ngaire (Dassler) DRUITT Notice
DRUITT, Wanda Ngaire (nee Dassler). Wanda passed away in her home on Wednesday 29thJanuary, 2020, aged 91. Mother and Mother-in law of Daryl, Lynden and Wendy, Kelvin and Maree, Basil and Sheryl and Bronwyn and Barry. Loved Grandmother of Jaclyn, Lochlan, Thalia, Tara, Sean, Glen, Emma, Kelly, Daniel, Jake, Sam and Grace. Great-grandmother to Kipling, Marielle, Sophia, Oliver and Phoebe. The Memorial Service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 10th February at 11am. All welcome



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
