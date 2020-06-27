Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
FARRANT, Wanda Annie. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at St Andrews Village, Auckland on 22 June in her 102 year. Dearly loved wife of the late Herbert Henry (Bert) Farrant. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Herb and Ruth Farrant (Auckland) and Myee and John Pruden(Melbourne). Greatly loved by her five grand- children and ten great-grand- children. A service to celebrate Wanda's life will be held at 10.30am on Tuesday, 30th June at the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Rd, Mount Eden, Auckland. Our very special thanks to the management, nursing staff and residents of Hector House, St Andrews Village who over her 9 years of residence gave Wanda, wonderful attention, care and support. A Special Memorial Service for Wanda will be arranged at St Andrews Village, shortly and at Waipara, North Canterbury, later in the Year. Messages of Condolences can be emailed to [email protected] and [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
