|
|
|
WITHEFORD, Walter Stanley. Serviceman No. 252180 SPR 7 FD.COY 8th. Reinforcement WW II. Passed away peacefully on 30th August 2020, aged 99. Dearly loved husband for 74 years of Hazel. Much loved father and father-in-law of Colleen and Rex, Russell and Linda, and the both late Peter and Lynn. Adored poppa of Antony, Anna and Alison, Brigette, Richard and Jane, Kathryn and Matthew and his 11 great grandchildren. "He thought of others before he thought of himself." "The Lord is my Shepherd I shall not want"- Psalm 23. " In Gods arms you can gently rest." Due to the current restrictions a private Family Service will be held and it will be live streamed via The Henderson Baptist Church Facebook page.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 1, 2020