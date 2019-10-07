Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Ross (Wally) WHITE

Add a Memory
Walter Ross (Wally) WHITE Notice
WHITE, Walter Ross (Wally). Suddenly, but peacefully on 5th October at his home. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved Partner of Eileen Brinsden. Much loved Father of Peter and Michelle; Gavin and Karla; Warren and Michelle; and Andrea. Long time friend of Beryl. Loved Grandad of Sam, Leah; Daniel, Amanda and Kristian; Kara, Liam, Shae and Great Grandad to Kiara, Jack, Jace and Kaylee; Mason, Madison, and Hunter. Loved Step Dad of Kevin and Flower; and Tony and Paula. Poppa of Mia and Cole. A celebration of Wally's life will be held on Thursday 10 October at 10am at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated. All communications to the White Family, c/0 PO Box 4449, Hamilton. 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.