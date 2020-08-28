Home

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
Levin
Walter (Graham) ROBERTSON

Walter (Graham) ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON, Walter (Graham). Peacefully at Levin War Veterans Home after a short illness on Monday 17th August 2020, aged 87 years young. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean, treasured Dad of Sandy and Barb; loved and respected father-in-law of Paul and Gerard. Precious Grandad of Marika, Dana, Rachel, Kristin, Bridget, Charlotte and Ben. Dearest Great Grandad of Kyra, Ruby- May, Isla, Jordie and Shiloh. Special friend of Alice. A quick end to a full life, Dad was loved by all and leaves a big hole in our lives. Unforgettable! That's what you are! A service for Graham was held TODAY, Friday 28th August 2020 at Harvey Bowler Funeral Home, Levin. Followed by burial at The Avenue Cemetery, Levin where he will RIP with Mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2020
