Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel
403 Pyes Pa Road
Pyes Pa, Tauranga
Walter Rex (Wally) BIRCH


1935 - 2020
Walter Rex (Wally) BIRCH Notice
BIRCH, Walter Rex (Wally). 13 July 1935 - 21 February 2020. Wally passed away peacefully after a short illness at Tauranga Hospital with his dearly loved companion and partner Janine by his side until the end, also with his special friend Marion. Many thanks to Dr Matt Cross and Ward 2C. 'It doesn't really matter where we are or what we do, we will always love each other forever sweetheart.' R.I.P. Loving father of Judy, Ross, and Grant (deceased). Father-in-law of Chris. Grandfather of Shane, Craig and Casey. Adoring great-granddad of Gracie. Donations to St John Ambulance. A service to celebrate Wally's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel 403 Pyes Pa Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga at 2pm on Thursday 27 February 2020. All messages to Wally's family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 24, 2020
