Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter MIHALJEVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter (Wally) MIHALJEVICH

Add a Memory
Walter (Wally) MIHALJEVICH Notice
MIHALJEVICH, Walter (Wally). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the 1st October 2019, aged 84 years after a short illness. Dearly loved husband to May, adored father to Lynda and Jeanette, loved Dida to Jordan and Justin, and Great Dida to Carter. A funeral service will be held at The Point Chevalier Memorial RSA, 1136 Great North Road in Point Chevalier on Saturday 5th October at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John's Ambulance would be greatly appreciated. "Forever in our Hearts. Pocivaj u miru."



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.