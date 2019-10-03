|
MIHALJEVICH, Walter (Wally). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the 1st October 2019, aged 84 years after a short illness. Dearly loved husband to May, adored father to Lynda and Jeanette, loved Dida to Jordan and Justin, and Great Dida to Carter. A funeral service will be held at The Point Chevalier Memorial RSA, 1136 Great North Road in Point Chevalier on Saturday 5th October at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John's Ambulance would be greatly appreciated. "Forever in our Hearts. Pocivaj u miru."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2019