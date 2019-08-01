|
BREBNER, Walter McLaren. 2nd NZ Div Artillery WWII Egypt, Italy. Peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday 30th July 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of Audrey for over 60 years. Treasured Dad and father-in-law of Peter and Lian-Hong, and Derek and Joanne. Cherished Grandad of Hilary and Kate and Great Grandfather of Liam. A service to celebrate Walter's long life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday 3rd August at 1.30pm. A heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Hospital 2, Edmund Hillary Retirement Village for their wonderful care of Walter.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2019