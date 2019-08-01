Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter BREBNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter McLaren BREBNER

Add a Memory
Walter McLaren BREBNER Notice
BREBNER, Walter McLaren. 2nd NZ Div Artillery WWII Egypt, Italy. Peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday 30th July 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of Audrey for over 60 years. Treasured Dad and father-in-law of Peter and Lian-Hong, and Derek and Joanne. Cherished Grandad of Hilary and Kate and Great Grandfather of Liam. A service to celebrate Walter's long life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday 3rd August at 1.30pm. A heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Hospital 2, Edmund Hillary Retirement Village for their wonderful care of Walter.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.