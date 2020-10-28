|
DALZELL, Walter Kenneth (Ken). 1/7/554 NZ Scottish Regiment, NZ433854, Navigator 75 (NZ) Squadron, RAF, Warrant Officer, RSA Gold Star Holder. Passed away on 24th October, 2020; aged 97 years. Loved husband of the late Gay, beloved and respected father and father-in-law of Geoff and Sharon, Ian and Jan, Robyn and Alistair, Rory and Aly. Beloved Poppa of Thomas, Hamish and Kirsten (both deceased), Tania and Heath, Jeremy, Kate and Samantha, Isabella and Lachlan. Loved Great-Poppa of Lara, Kye, Oliver, Nattai, Chelsea, Jake and Finnley. Life member of Thames RSA, Thames Harness Racing Club, Thames Jockey Club, Thames Coast KEV, 75 Squadron Assn. Past Master Corinthian Lodge 1655, Life member Corinthian Lodge. At Ken's request a private family service has been held followed by private cremation. Special thanks to Nina and the wonderful team at Tairua Residential Care, who have taken such great care of Ken, for the past 6 years. Messages to: 12 Dawn Avenue, Hahei RD1, Whitianga 3591.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020