CARTER, Walter Joseph. Born July 13, 1942. Passed away on August 20, 2020. Always open to fun and adventure, Wally was a motor mechanic who could fix any engine and a deep sea sailor who handled storms with equilibrium. As his son Todd observed at the bed-side, Wally 'just stepped off' on Thursday August 20, a graceful death at the end of a rich vibrant life. Much loved by many, both family and almost all who knew him, Wal was especially treasured and cared for by Felicity Ewins, daughter-in-law, and her family. The date has not been set yet for a funeral that will be in Hamilton. Please contact Wally's sister Susan at ssn.ca[email protected] to provide a contact if you may like to celebrate Wally with us when the Covid restrictions are lifted and we can set a time and date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2020