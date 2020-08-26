Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter CARTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Joseph CARTER


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Walter Joseph CARTER Notice
CARTER, Walter Joseph. Born July 13, 1942. Passed away on August 20, 2020. Always open to fun and adventure, Wally was a motor mechanic who could fix any engine and a deep sea sailor who handled storms with equilibrium. As his son Todd observed at the bed-side, Wally 'just stepped off' on Thursday August 20, a graceful death at the end of a rich vibrant life. Much loved by many, both family and almost all who knew him, Wal was especially treasured and cared for by Felicity Ewins, daughter-in-law, and her family. The date has not been set yet for a funeral that will be in Hamilton. Please contact Wally's sister Susan at ssn.ca[email protected] to provide a contact if you may like to celebrate Wally with us when the Covid restrictions are lifted and we can set a time and date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -