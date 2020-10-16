|
GARDENER, Walter James Robertson. Formerly of Whanganui. Formerly of Rotorua. Died in Auckland on October 14th 2020. Aged 97. Second son of George M Gardener dec Formerly of Odiham, Hants, England. and Janet L Gardener (nee Knox) dec Formerly of Whanganui. Brother of George, Barbara dec and Margaret dec Husband of Levaai Mele 'Mary' Gardener (nee McCarthy) dec Formerly of Upolu, Samoa; Whanganui, Rotorua. Father of Marilyn dec, Dianne, Lynda, Heather and Philip Grandfather of Andrew, Christina, Isabella, Macayla and James Great-grandfather of Adarius and Marcellus.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2020