Walter James Robertson GARDENER

Walter James Robertson GARDENER Notice
GARDENER, Walter James Robertson. Formerly of Whanganui. Formerly of Rotorua. Died in Auckland on October 14th 2020. Aged 97. Second son of George M Gardener dec Formerly of Odiham, Hants, England. and Janet L Gardener (nee Knox) dec Formerly of Whanganui. Brother of George, Barbara dec and Margaret dec Husband of Levaai Mele 'Mary' Gardener (nee McCarthy) dec Formerly of Upolu, Samoa; Whanganui, Rotorua. Father of Marilyn dec, Dianne, Lynda, Heather and Philip Grandfather of Andrew, Christina, Isabella, Macayla and James Great-grandfather of Adarius and Marcellus.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2020
