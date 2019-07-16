|
WENSOR, Walter Harry (Wally). Passed away peacefully in Taupo on on Saturday, 13th July 2019 aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Win. Treasured Dad of Ross and Sheryl Wensor, Lynda and Darryl Gulbransen and adored grandad of Joanne, Catherine and Susan Wensor and Marc Hodgetts (Fiancee), Tony and Kristie , Ryan and Kirstyn Gulbanson. Much loved grandad Wally of Liam, Isla and Charlie Gulbransen and mate to Brock ( woof paws). A Service for Wally will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia St on Saturday 20th July at 1:00 pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service or forwarded to P O Box 325,Waikato Mail Centre, Hamilton 3240. Communications to 16 Taitua St, Taumarunui 3920 Taumarunui Funeral Services F. D. A. N. Z.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019