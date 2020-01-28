|
GUDSELL, Walter George (Wally). Born September 15, 1929. Passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020; aged 90 years. Loved husband of the late Valerie. Loved father and father in-law of Trevor and Sia, Steven, Lynda and Greg. Dearest and loved Grandad of Tina, Jane, Karen, Michelle Geoffrey, Stephanie and Nicole Loved Great Grandad of Noah, Willow, Anelise and Andras junior. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hamilton St Johns Shuttle Service would be appreciated. Funeral service will be held at Simply Cremations, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa on Thursday 30th January at 1.30 pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 28, 2020