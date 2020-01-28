Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
07-849 2139
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter GUDSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter George (Wally) GUDSELL


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Walter George (Wally) GUDSELL Notice
GUDSELL, Walter George (Wally). Born September 15, 1929. Passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020; aged 90 years. Loved husband of the late Valerie. Loved father and father in-law of Trevor and Sia, Steven, Lynda and Greg. Dearest and loved Grandad of Tina, Jane, Karen, Michelle Geoffrey, Stephanie and Nicole Loved Great Grandad of Noah, Willow, Anelise and Andras junior. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hamilton St Johns Shuttle Service would be appreciated. Funeral service will be held at Simply Cremations, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa on Thursday 30th January at 1.30 pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -