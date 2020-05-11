Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Francis (Wally) YOUNG


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Walter Francis (Wally) YOUNG Notice
YOUNG, Walter Francis (Wally). Reg. No. W33094. NZ Army. Captain and QM. 1949 - 1978. Passed away peacefully in Wanganui Hospital on Wednesday 6th May 2020 after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved Father and Father-in- law of Trevor and Rochelle. Loved Poppy to Georgia and Kate. A man that accepted the challenge to live life to the fullest, both on and off the sports field and in his business endeavours, earning the respect of all those that had the opportunity to know him. A Private Family Service was held on Saturday 9th May. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings a Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate Wally's life. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -