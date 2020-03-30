Home

FLATZ, Walter. Passed away suddenly on 26 March 2020 aged 88 years. Much loved husband of the late Joy and loved father and father-in-law of Roger, Ken and Jo, Wallace and Michelle and Hayley and Wallace. Adored grandfather of Brigette and Sam, James, Fleur, Hunter, Kelly, Hayley and Lydia and great grandfather of Jack. Gone but not forgotten. Due to current government restrictions Walter will be buried alongside Joy as per his wishes and we will have a celebration of his life when permitted. All communications to Grahams Funeral Services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
