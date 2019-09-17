|
|
|
PETERS, Walter Edward (Wally). Passed away on Sunday the 15 September 2019. Loved husband of the late June. Beloved father and father in law of Kim and Shane, Glenn and Gian. Loved granddad of Liam, Madison, Hannah, Jett and Eden. He will be sadly missed and always in our hearts. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 20 September 2019 at 3.00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019