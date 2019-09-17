Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter PETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Edward (Wally) PETERS

Add a Memory
Walter Edward (Wally) PETERS Notice
PETERS, Walter Edward (Wally). Passed away on Sunday the 15 September 2019. Loved husband of the late June. Beloved father and father in law of Kim and Shane, Glenn and Gian. Loved granddad of Liam, Madison, Hannah, Jett and Eden. He will be sadly missed and always in our hearts. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 20 September 2019 at 3.00 p.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.