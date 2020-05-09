|
WILSON, Walter Boine. It is with much sadness that we advise the passing to the Grand Lodge above of W Bro Walter (Wally) Boine Wilson PGSwdB Wally passed away at Middlemore Hospital on 6 May 2020. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Rewa. Wally was well known throughout Auckland and was in many orders of Freemasonry. He will be sadly missed by us all. At Wally's request a private Cremation will be held. Communications to W Bro Martin Williams [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020