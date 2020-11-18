Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Purewa Cemetery, All Souls Chapel
BERGE, Walter. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 16 November 2020 in Auckland, aged 80. Dearly loved husband of Lesley. Much loved dad and father in-law to Liane and Bob and son Jon. Cherished Gar to Alexandra and Jack. A very special thank you to David and Jenny and their amazing team at Cromwell House for their loving and thoughtful care. A celebration of Walter's life will be held at Purewa Cemetery, All Souls Chapel on Friday 20 November at 1pm. The Service will be available on live streaming. Never to be forgotten.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2020
