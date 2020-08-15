Home

Walter Barry (Barry) O'REILLY


1939 - 2020
Walter Barry (Barry) O'REILLY Notice
O?'REILLY, Walter Barry (Barry). Born August 07, 1939. Passed away peacefully on 11 August 2020. Dearly loved best friend and husband of Heather. Incredibly kind father and father-in-law of: John and Michele; Tony and Leah; Phillip and Rose; Mark and Rubia. Much loved and treasured grandfather of 15. Due to the current circumstances a private family service has taken place. A memorial and wake will be held in the New Year. - Hard working hands now at rest -
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020
