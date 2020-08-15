|
O?'REILLY, Walter Barry (Barry). Born August 07, 1939. Passed away peacefully on 11 August 2020. Dearly loved best friend and husband of Heather. Incredibly kind father and father-in-law of: John and Michele; Tony and Leah; Phillip and Rose; Mark and Rubia. Much loved and treasured grandfather of 15. Due to the current circumstances a private family service has taken place. A memorial and wake will be held in the New Year. - Hard working hands now at rest -
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020