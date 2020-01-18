Home

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Walter Arthur (Wally) HERMAN

Walter Arthur (Wally) HERMAN Notice
HERMAN, Walter Arthur, (Wally). Passed away peacefully at Taumarunui Hospital on Wednesday, 15th January 2020. Aged 65 years. Loved husband of Sylvia. Cherished father and father-in- law of Kelly, Caren and Dean and Laura and a treasured Popeye of Tazmin, Nikita, Jordan, Kaleb, Miley and Reece. Loved brother of George and Irene and all his extended family. The family wish to express their gratitude to the staff of St John Ambulance and the Taumarunui Hospital for their care and compassion shown to Wally. A Service will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia St on Tuesday 21st January at 11:00 am followed by a private cremation. All communications to C/- P O Box 198 Taumarunui 3946. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
