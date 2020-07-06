|
GIFFORD, Wally. Peacefully on July 3, 2020 nearly 85 years. Loving partner of Judith. Loved father of Steven and Yvette, Debbie and Damian, Andrew and Suzie. Step father of Lyndel and Rob, John and Margaret. Poppa Wally to Rebecca, Sarah, Gabrielle, Rhys, Bryce, Akarlija, Shaunsi, Blair, Brett, Ella Mae, Christina, Robert, Katherine and great poppa to Rocco, Olivia, Sophie and William. A celebration of Wally's life will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue, Tauranga on Thursday 9th July at 11am followed by interment at Pyes Pa Cemetery. Messages to the Gifford family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020