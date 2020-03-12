Home

Morrison Wm Funeral Director Ltd
79 Line Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-521 3100
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Wallis Raymond (Wally) HUNT

Wallis Raymond (Wally) HUNT Notice
HUNT, Wallis Raymond (Wally). On 10th March, 2020 passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital, aged 81 years. Much loved husband of Diana, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and Annette, Susan and Dwayne, loved Grandad of Dillon, Brooklyn, Morgan and Rylee, and much loved brother of Pam and Leigh. Rest in peace, your pain has gone. A service for Wally will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes on Saturday, 14th March, 2020 at 11:00 a.m, followed by a private family cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Leukaemia and Blood Foundation, P. O. Box 99-182, Newmarket Auckland 1149. All communications to the Hunt family C/- P. O Box 25-731, St. Heliers Auckland 1740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
