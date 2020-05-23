|
|
|
STUCKEY, Wallis Anna Margharita. Fell asleep in death on Wednesday 20 May 2020. Beloved wife for 62 years of Athol. Much loved mother of Nigel, Gavin, Adrian and Melissa. Loving Nana of Lauren, Keryn, Alex, Isaac, Lara, Shannon, Jenna and Megan. A kind, unselfish, spiritual woman who helped so many. Sadly missed, fondly remembered until we are reunited in Jehovah's resurrection. A Memorial service will be held via Zoom on Sunday 24 May at 11:30am. To attend please contact Nigel on 022-120-9819.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020