Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Memorial service
Sunday, May 24, 2020
11:30 a.m.
via Zoom
Wallis Anna Margharita STUCKEY

Wallis Anna Margharita STUCKEY Notice
STUCKEY, Wallis Anna Margharita. Fell asleep in death on Wednesday 20 May 2020. Beloved wife for 62 years of Athol. Much loved mother of Nigel, Gavin, Adrian and Melissa. Loving Nana of Lauren, Keryn, Alex, Isaac, Lara, Shannon, Jenna and Megan. A kind, unselfish, spiritual woman who helped so many. Sadly missed, fondly remembered until we are reunited in Jehovah's resurrection. A Memorial service will be held via Zoom on Sunday 24 May at 11:30am. To attend please contact Nigel on 022-120-9819.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -