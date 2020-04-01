|
SUTHERLAND, Wallace (Wally). QSM. Regtl 203763 NZ Army (Korea War). On Sunday 29th March 2020, peacefully at Golden Pond Private Hospital, aged 91 years. Devoted husband of Val. Loved and respected father and father in law of Christine and Sam, Karen and Wayne. Grandfather of Regan and Yvett, Jeremy and Jacqui, Emma and Ryan, Ben and Allannah. Great grandfather of Lucca, Felix, Cheyanne (deceased), Finn, Ashley, Charli and Jaden. Loved father figure to Lauren. A respected community man who treated his staff like family, and who will be missed by many. As a celebration of his life is not possible at this time, and to honour his private nature, Wally has been buried privately in the Returned Services Section of Hillcrest Cemetery. His family request that to honour Wally best, please take time to reach out to someone who needs help, do a good deed, be kind, and work hard. May we honour his legacy by taking care of each other and our community. Communications please to the Sutherland family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2020