Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace SUTHERLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace (Wally) SUTHERLAND

Add a Memory
Wallace (Wally) SUTHERLAND Notice
SUTHERLAND, Wallace (Wally). QSM. Regtl 203763 NZ Army (Korea War). On Sunday 29th March 2020, peacefully at Golden Pond Private Hospital, aged 91 years. Devoted husband of Val. Loved and respected father and father in law of Christine and Sam, Karen and Wayne. Grandfather of Regan and Yvett, Jeremy and Jacqui, Emma and Ryan, Ben and Allannah. Great grandfather of Lucca, Felix, Cheyanne (deceased), Finn, Ashley, Charli and Jaden. Loved father figure to Lauren. A respected community man who treated his staff like family, and who will be missed by many. As a celebration of his life is not possible at this time, and to honour his private nature, Wally has been buried privately in the Returned Services Section of Hillcrest Cemetery. His family request that to honour Wally best, please take time to reach out to someone who needs help, do a good deed, be kind, and work hard. May we honour his legacy by taking care of each other and our community. Communications please to the Sutherland family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallace's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -