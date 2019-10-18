|
|
|
MORRIS, Wallace Lionel (Wally). Passed away peacefully at the Evelyn Page Ryman Rest Home on the 17th October 2019 aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Esther, loved father of Clifford, Richard, Vivian, Stephanie, Kingsley and the late Bramwell and father- in-law of Sue, Jennifer, Geoffrey and Maree. Incredible Grandad of Emily, Melissa, Oliver and Kimley, Emma- Jane, Caleb and Anna, Charlotte, Lucy, Jonathan, Samantha, Jordan, Timothy, Amelia, Natasha, Lydia, Hannah and Great Granddad of Aiden (the wee man). A celebration of Wally's life will be held at Whangaparaoa Baptist Church, Whangaparaoa Road, on Thursday 24th of October at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations towards a gift for the wonderful staff at the Special Care Unit would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 18, 2019