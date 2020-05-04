|
|
|
HAYNES, Wallace Arthur (Wally). In his 90th year, Wally passed away suddenly at Waikato Hospital on the 2nd May 2020, a dearly loved and adored father of Patricia, Wendy, and Jill; father in law of Russell, Matt, and Tony; Loved husband of Callan and step father to Michael, Anne, and Robin and grandad to their families. Loved Grandad and G-Dad of Shannon, Debbie, Jenna, Teresa, Marcus, Donna and Josh; great grandad of 11 and great great grandad of 2; Cherished husband and soul mate of the late Fay. "The music stops and yet it echoes on in sweet refrains, for every life that passes something beautiful remains." Under the current circumstances a private family service will be held, with a Memorial service to be held at a later date. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020