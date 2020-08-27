|
WILLIAMS, Wallace Alfred Chapman. Passed away on Monday August 24, 2020 peacefully at North Shore Hospital after a short illness, aged 76 years. Adored by his late wife Fiona. Dearly loved by his children Dwayne, Karen and Kirk. Precious to Aaron, Kayla, Lainee and Micah, Sammie and all his brothers and sisters. "Blessed is the man who fears the Lord" We will miss you Dad. We love you. Until we meet again so it's not goodbye. Due to the current Covid restrictions, a private family service will take place. Memorial service details to be advised.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2020