HODGSON, Waitapu Margaret (nee Cherrington). 24th September 1948 - 26th December 2019 Passed away peacefully at Tautoro, aged 71 years. Much loved wife of Ron and mother of Ronald, Carmen and Lorelle. Mother-in-law of Mai, Jeff and Corey. Grandmother and great grandmother of 12 mokopuna. Mataamua of 12 children to Nau and Rangi Cherrington. Aunty to many nieces and nephews. The whanau would like to thank Sharon Bedggood for the love and support given to our mother at the time before and at her passing. "Fly high among the angels Wai, may your troubled heart be free" Wai's tangi is being held on Otiria Marae, Moerewa and her funeral service will be held on the marae, tomorrow, Tuesday 31st December 2019 at 10am. Followed by burial in the Maungarangi cemetery. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 30, 2019