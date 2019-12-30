Home

POWERED BY

Services
Squire Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Resources
More Obituaries for Waitapu HODGSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waitapu Margaret (Cherrington) HODGSON


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Waitapu Margaret (Cherrington) HODGSON Notice
HODGSON, Waitapu Margaret (nee Cherrington). 24th September 1948 - 26th December 2019 Passed away peacefully at Tautoro, aged 71 years. Much loved wife of Ron and mother of Ronald, Carmen and Lorelle. Mother-in-law of Mai, Jeff and Corey. Grandmother and great grandmother of 12 mokopuna. Mataamua of 12 children to Nau and Rangi Cherrington. Aunty to many nieces and nephews. The whanau would like to thank Sharon Bedggood for the love and support given to our mother at the time before and at her passing. "Fly high among the angels Wai, may your troubled heart be free" Wai's tangi is being held on Otiria Marae, Moerewa and her funeral service will be held on the marae, tomorrow, Tuesday 31st December 2019 at 10am. Followed by burial in the Maungarangi cemetery. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Waitapu's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -