BARRETT, Waha Welby Fisher, (Eggs). Peacefully at home on Thursday, 17th October 2019 surrounded by his loving whanau aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Christine Barrett. Cherished father, koro and koroua of his six daughters, two sons and all of their extended whanau. Moe mai ra e te Rangatira. Welby will lie at his home 143 Miro St, Manunui until Sunday morning where he will then travel to Hia Kaitupeka Marae, Taumarunui. A Service for Welby will be held at the above Marae on Tuesday, 22nd October at 2:00 PM. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019