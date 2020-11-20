Home

Waati James Tukirikau ORMSBY


1936 - 2020
ORMSBY, Waati James Tukirikau. (RNZ Navy 15114.) Born 11 April 1936, passed away on 19 November 2020. Loved husband of the late Lorraine. Cherished father of Debbie and Karen, father in law of Warren and Glen. Special grandad of Nikki and Wade, Jaden, and Brent, adored great grandad of Caydee, Kaleb and Harlee. 'Safe journey on your ship to reunite with your sweetheart.' A Service to celebrate Waati's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Monday, 23rd November 2020 at 11am followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Ormsby family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2020
