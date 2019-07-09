|
HUNT, Vyvyan Hazel. Died peacefully at Edenvale Home, Auckland, Thursday 4 July 2019. Faithful friend and wife of the late Keith Hunt. Mother of Lorraine, Raewyn, Glenys, Peter, Shirleen and Elizabeth. Mother-in-law to Peter, Rodger, Matase and David. Gran to Martin, Julie, Simon, Nicky and William; Alison, Mark, Rachel, Bruno, George and Sayaka; Antonia, Gabrielle and James; Richard and Jo. Great-grandmother to Ava, Summer, Indiana, Zuri, Shepherd, Hadassah, Hudson and Tabatha; Hunter, Alfie and Micah; Nina; Abby, Benaiah, Emeth and Mattea. Treasured friend and sister of Lorna Anderson, and her family Ollie, Tim, Naomi, Neve, Sam and Matt. A Funeral will be held at 10am, Saturday 13 July at Eden Community Church, 74 View Road, Mount Eden. The Committal and Burial will be at Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha, Rotorua at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Launchpad at cec.org.nz/donate
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019