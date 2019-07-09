|
|
|
TAITO, Vui Apelu. On Friday 5th July 2019 passed away (peacefully) in the Takanini Lodge Resthome, Auckand. Son of the late Misi and Lautele Taito. Loved brother of Serita, Malau, Tofilau (all deceased), Palatisa-Manini, Lautele and Tofilau. Beloved husband of Tilomai Ela Taito. Dearly loved father of Bevan, Raymond, Lisa, Paul, Mao, Manu, Diane, Mei, and Leslie (Iva). Loved and cherished by all his grandchildren and great grandchildren, family and friends. "You will be forever in our hearts; may you rest in peace. Ia manuia lau malaga" A family service will be held in the Ese Tatupu Funeral Home Chapel, 18 Norman Spencer Drive, Manukau City, Auckland (tomorrow) Wednesday, July 10th at 6:30pm. A funeral service will be held in the same venue (following day) Thursday, July 11th 2019 at 10:00am. Followed by a burial in the Manukau Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland. Faamolemole Taofi Le Malo All communications to mobile 021 780 955 Mei Hohaia.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019