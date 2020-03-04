|
CLARKE, Vonda Joyce. Passed away at home on 1st March 2020. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Warren for 48 years. Loved mother of Kerryn and Ryan. Loved mother in law of Helena. Devoted Grandma of Marnix. She will be sadly missed. Rest in Peace. A service for Vonda will be held on Thursday, 5th March 2020 at 1.30pm at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East. All communications to the Clarke family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. Pellows Funeral Directors FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020