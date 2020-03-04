Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:30 p.m.
White Rose Chapel
75 Cook Street
Hamilton East
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vonda CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vonda Joyce CLARKE

Add a Memory
Vonda Joyce CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Vonda Joyce. Passed away at home on 1st March 2020. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Warren for 48 years. Loved mother of Kerryn and Ryan. Loved mother in law of Helena. Devoted Grandma of Marnix. She will be sadly missed. Rest in Peace. A service for Vonda will be held on Thursday, 5th March 2020 at 1.30pm at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East. All communications to the Clarke family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. Pellows Funeral Directors FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vonda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -