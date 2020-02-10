Home

James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Greenwood Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery
395 Morrinsville Road
Newstead, Hamilton
View Map
Voila Tereita (Ferguson) von DADELSZEN

Voila Tereita (Ferguson) von DADELSZEN Notice
von DADELSZEN, Voila Tereita (nee Ferguson). On 18 January 2020, Voila Tereita von Dadelszen passed away receiving compassionate and excellent care at Atawhai Assisi Home & Hospital, Hamilton, aged 91 years, following a slow decline from Alzheimer's that robbed her of her enquiring and creative mind. Widowed wife of Richard (Dick), whom she missed for 37 years, and partner of the late Ray McCarthy, she was the dearly loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Michael (Timothy (Ethan), Richard, and Anna (Thea), Stephen (David), and Peter (Edward, Theresa (Maikeli), Emma, Piers, and William). A service to celebrate Voila's life will be held on Wednesday, 12 February 2020, at Greenwood Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton at 1.30 pm followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Mercia Barnes Trust may be left at the venue. All communications to Voila's family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 10, 2020
