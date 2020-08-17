|
ANDREWS, Vivienne Merle (nee Hunt). P.O. WRNZNS Serv. No. 777 12 June 1931 - 31 July 2020 Heaven needed a special angel so they took Vivienne from her much loved and loving husband Fred of 67 years. Treasured mum of Craig, Clyde and Justine. Mother-in-law to Cheryl, Linda and Peter. Treasured Nanny to her 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A service for Vivienne will be held at 2pm on Friday, 21 August at the Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020