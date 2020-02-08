Home

Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
04-385 0745
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Benedict's Church
3 Everest St
Khandallah
View Map
Vivienne Mary SOLDERA

Vivienne Mary SOLDERA Notice
SOLDERA, Vivienne Mary. Passed away peacefully at her home in Wellington on 3rd February 2020 after a long illness. Vivienne was the much loved wife of Dean and much loved mother of Jane (London), Paul (California) and David (London). Cherished grandmother of Larissa, Jacob, Tate and Callahan. Many, many thanks to the doctors and nurses who helped and looked after Vivienne, they are special people. A very special thank you to Dr. Anne O'Donnell and our District Nurses Bernie, Kylie and Jade and the tremendous Mary Potter Hospice support staff. A funeral service for Vivienne will be held in St. Benedict's Church, 3 Everest St, Khandallah at 11.00 am on Wednesday, 12th February. Followed by a celebration of her life with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donation to Mary Potter Hospice in memory of Vivienne would be appreciated. All messages to the "Soldera Family," C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ (04) 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
