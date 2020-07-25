Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivienne BRIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivienne June (Parnell) BRIDGE

Add a Memory
Vivienne June (Parnell) BRIDGE Notice
BRIDGE, Vivienne June (nee Parnell). Passed peacefully 21 July 2020 at Ellerslie Gardens Lifecare. Dearly loved Wife of the late Bruce. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Graeme and Philippa, Dianne and Mika, Jimmy. Treasured Nana of 7 Grandchildren and 1 Great- Grandchild. A service for Vivienne will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 29 July at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/vjbridge2107



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivienne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -