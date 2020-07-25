|
BRIDGE, Vivienne June (nee Parnell). Passed peacefully 21 July 2020 at Ellerslie Gardens Lifecare. Dearly loved Wife of the late Bruce. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Graeme and Philippa, Dianne and Mika, Jimmy. Treasured Nana of 7 Grandchildren and 1 Great- Grandchild. A service for Vivienne will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 29 July at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/vjbridge2107
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020