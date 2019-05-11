|
|
|
FLEMING, Vivienne Anne. Suddenly on 8 May 2019 at Assisi Home. Aged 84. Dearly loved Wife of the late Graham Fleming. Loved Mother and Mother in law of Stephanie and Jeff Halliwell; Scott and Victoria, and Simon and Tess. Loved Nana of Alexander, Olivia, Charlotte, Thomas, Amelia, Laura, and Claire. A Service for Vivienne will be held at 11.00am on Monday 13 May 2019 at Hamilton Park Chapel (Newstead Cemetery), 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead followed by burial. Our love and thanks to the staff at Assisi and Tamahere Homes for their wonderful care of Vivienne. All communications to Fleming family, c/-PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
