Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-359 9018
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivien SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivien (Viv) SCOTT

Add a Memory
Vivien (Viv) SCOTT Notice
SCOTT, Vivien (Viv). On January 23, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, surrounded by family and friends, aged 70 years, dearly loved wife of Bob (Scotty), much loved mother and mother in-law of Rebecca and Michael Wood, Catherine and Rhys Allen, adored nanny of Benjamin, and Charlie; Alexandra, and Oliver, much loved sister of Steven and Suzanne Wood, loved aunty of Matthew, Penny, and Christopher. "Forever loved and remembered." Special thanks to all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice, and district nurses for all the wonderful care and support given to Viv and family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Viv Scott, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Viv's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Thursday, January 30, at 2.00pm. Viv's request was for you all to wear bright colours to her service.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivien's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -