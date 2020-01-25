|
SCOTT, Vivien (Viv). On January 23, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, surrounded by family and friends, aged 70 years, dearly loved wife of Bob (Scotty), much loved mother and mother in-law of Rebecca and Michael Wood, Catherine and Rhys Allen, adored nanny of Benjamin, and Charlie; Alexandra, and Oliver, much loved sister of Steven and Suzanne Wood, loved aunty of Matthew, Penny, and Christopher. "Forever loved and remembered." Special thanks to all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice, and district nurses for all the wonderful care and support given to Viv and family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Viv Scott, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Viv's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Thursday, January 30, at 2.00pm. Viv's request was for you all to wear bright colours to her service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020